The first Indigenous-led hotline to avert suicides and help those experiencing overwhelming personal crisis at any time in their lives has opened in Dubbo. 13YARN, or 13 92 76, offers a confidential one-on-one over-the-phone service with fully-trained crisis and clinical support staff who are aware of Indigenous cultural traditions and practices. They are open around the clock and run by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff with support of Lifeline, national program manager Marjorie Anderson said. "It is opportunity for mob who are feeling overwhelmed or having difficulty coping. It's a place where they can connect and receive help from a trained Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander crisis supporter," Ms Anderson said. "We believe there is always hope at the end of a yarn, we know how to listen without judgement or shame, and we believe in the power of storytelling to heal." Since opening two weeks ago, the hotline staff servicing central western NSW at the Dubbo centre operated with Lifeline has been "receiving the most calls and delivering most hours", Ms Anderson said. "They are the largest crisis support group operating with us at the moment and the management team led by Jodie Williams is very passionate about delivering this service for their community. "We know that Aboriginal people are twice likely to commit suicide than non-Aboriginal people so these frontline workers will help bring down that suicide rate." Funded by the federal health department, the new purpose- built, 24/7 national telephone helpline is developed in collaboration with Gayaa Dhuwi (Proud Spirit) Australia and has the support of Lifeline. All staff are of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage specifically trained for the job and their services over the phone are available across Australia. "They don't have to wait for crisis to happen before they call. If they are feeling a bit anxious and just need somebody to talk to, there's always an Aboriginal crisis support person waiting for their call," Ms Anderson said. Initial feedback has been encouraging, with one caller saying the service was completely unique, Ms Anderson said. "They said there's never been a national service run by mob, that'll let me spin a yarn, and will take the time to listen, anytime that I need it," she said. Smaller existing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island crisis lines will be supported by 13YARN, which will openly share resources and expertise to build an expanded 24/7 network for Indigenous people in need across the country.

