Dubbo will need more physical support services and less technology assistance for elderly people in the future.
This is according to a case worker at Dubbo aged care service provider, Annecto, which recently moved to a new premises on Macquarie Street.
Kurt Davenport, case manager and short-term restorative care coordinator, said many elderly people who used the service asked for support using technology, including mobile phones and tablets.
This service was often provided as an add-on when workers were providing other in-home services.
"The support workers themselves do provide ad hoc technology support as required, simple stuff like setting into Gmail, or setting up online banking - stock standard stuff like that, that people who are slightly older struggle with," Mr Davenport told the Daily Liberal.
There is also a weekly bingo group clients can access, to help ease feelings of isolation.
Mr Davenport said demand for Annecto's in-home services in particular had risen, in line with the ageing population.
"I think you'll see it more ... in the next generations, the need for it is going to come up," he said.
"I think you'll see the need for technology assistance will go down, but you'll see the need for in-home supports, for physical needs, is going to go up, which is a natural progression because of our ageing population."
Annecto provides in-home supports to households within two hours drive of Dubbo - something Mr Davenport said made the service unique.
An eight-week course was also popular, providing an in-home physio to reverse or slow functional decline. Annecto has access to over 30 occupational therapists which "gets the services in home very, very quickly, and seems to be working very efficiently out here in Dubbo," according to Mr Davenport.
Annecto has services in Sydney and northern NSW. The Dubbo location is the only outlet in the central west. Mr Davenport said as the cost of living rose, and more people moved out of Sydney to the Dubbo area, Annecto saw a gap in the market.
"Even with the house prices going up, everyone's coming over the mountain and soon they're going to migrate further out to Dubbo and we can see that the demand for in-home services is going to be increasing, but it's also going to hold its longevity as well," he said.
Rhodora Brooking, operations manager for Annecto Dubbo, said the demand for aged care and home care across the industry had increased.
"Most of our in demand services are aged care services that are provided to clients who have a home care package funding," Ms Brooking said.
"Some of our most in demand services are the ones that are essential services such as personal care, domestic assistance, transport, social activities, those kind of supports."
