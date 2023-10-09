A small amount of doubt almost stopped Fearless Health women's health coach and remedial massage therapist Melissa Woodward from entering the 2023 SJ Shooter Rhino Awards.
Thank goodness she pushed through though, because on September 22 she was announced as a finalist in the Excellence in Micro Business category.
"It was a surprise to be named a finalist," she said.
"I almost didn't enter as I was doubting myself, as most small business owners do from time to time.
"When you are in the thick of business, it can be hard to see all the good you are doing but the awards give you a chance to reflect on how much has been accomplished."
Starting her business nine years ago in Sydney when her son was just six-months-old, alongside her husband, Ms Woodward wanted to provide fitness and massage that was accessible to families.
"Over the years, I focused on supporting women through pregnancy and post natal recovery following my own experiences and not having anyone I felt I could trust to guide me along the way," she said.
"I became the person I needed for myself and now use that to support women through these significant physical, mental and lifestyle changes that come with parenthood."
Moving her business to Dubbo 18 months ago, has allowed Ms Woodward to create a more relaxed and meaningful lifestyle.
She currently works solo in Fearless Health and has noticed that people are connecting with her approach to health and fitness for women.
"I have grown from working two days a week from a small office providing remedial massage to opening a new space last month where I now operate full time with a combined massage and fitness studio," she said.
This move has allowed Ms Woodward to add pregnancy and post natal exercise classes, as well as small group and personal training classes for women.
"Now that I have expanded into a larger space, I would love to find someone to work with that really aligns with the work I do, I would love to add a team member or two to the Fearless Health team," she said.
Ms Woodward said she believed micro businesses were like no other business model. They often work in very small teams but with the same responsibilities of a bigger business.
"My week is so diverse and on top of the client work I have, I'm also completing website maintenance, marketing, admin, accounting and whatever else needs to be done," she said.
READ MORE:
"Moving into my new space I was building walls with my husband, patching holes, painting, whatever it takes.
"It's important to recognise how much small businesses are contributing to the local economy, creating their own job and making a difference to the community."
Working in a micro business has its own set of challenges, but Ms Woodward wanted to thank her clients that trust her to support them with their health.
"I want to thank my fellow micro and small business owners that have cheered me on every step of the way and a big thank you to my family for letting me come up with crazy ideas, helping build the space I need and are proud of the work I am doing," she said.
