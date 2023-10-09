Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency

Stolen credit cards used for one woman's grocery shopping at BP Petrol Station

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 9 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image
Dubbo Court House. Picture file image

Chips, coke, cigarettes, sausage rolls and meat pies were all on the shopping list for a woman as she used stolen credit cards to make her purchases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.