Nevertire's third rodeo was held on Sunday, October 1, with the unseasonably hot and very windy Spring day not deterring a huge crowd from descending on the small village.
After a three year hiatus, almost 1200 spectators packed out the Noel Waters Oval for a massive day of rodeo events.
Tom Russ, President of We of the Nevertire - the local committee who organises the event, was ecstatic with the hugely successful day.
"What a crowd, we were absolutely thrilled with the turn out for our third, hopefully annual from now on, Atmos Renewables Nevertire Rodeo," Mr Russ said.
"We were hoping for around a thousand spectators, but initial estimates are putting it at more like 1200 which is absolutely incredible for our little village of only 100, especially considering how hot and windy the day was."
There were more than 150 competitors who put on a "fantastic" show for the community.
"The stock was fantastic, and we had some outstanding scores," Mr Russ said.
"A massive thank you must go to our tireless committee, sponsors and all the volunteers who helped put on such a successful event."
It was a massive few days preparing for the event, Mr Russ said.
"Every aspect of the day is manned by local volunteers - from the gate, cooking the barbecue and bar right through to managing the shoots and the competitors," he said.
"It's all run by local volunteers, we are truly so lucky to have such a dedicated and supportive community.
"We couldn't do it without them."
As well as overseeing the entire event, Mr Russ also had time to pull on his cowboy boots and compete in the open saddlebronc.
Although pipped at the post, the local crowd were very vocal and cheered Mr Russ on to finish the event in third on 67 points, just behind winner Mitchell French on 71 and Tommy Locus on 68.
Feedback from the competitors and spectators was incredibly positive. One spectator, whose children were participating in the events, said it was a really great show.
"The stock was great; the arena was fantastic and kept clean throughout the day and there was some great scores from all of the riders. It's a real credit to the committee for putting on such a great day," they said.
The inaugural "Best in the West" competition saw riders competing in the open barrels, open bull ride, open saddlebronc and open bareback in both the Cobar Rodeo on Saturday, September 30 and the Nevertire Rodeo on Sunday, October 1.
Cobar Rodeo president Crocket Brown made the trip over to Nevertire to present winners with Nevertire president Tom Russ.
Melanie Goldman, who won her event in Nevertire and Cobar, was crowned "Best in the West" for the ladies open barrels.
Winner of "Best in the West" for the open bareback was Dee Heinemann, who finished equal second in the event in Nevertire and was winner at Cobar.
"Best in the West" winner for the open saddlebronc was Mitchell French, who won the open saddlebronc in Nevertire and was third at Cobar.
French also won the novice saddlebronc in Nevertire. Jack Rowlandson was crowned "Best in the West" for the open bull ride despite finishing fourth at Nevertire and fifth at Cobar.
The ever-popular novelty donkey race had the crowd in fits of laughter with six teams of three competitors, including a team from the Premiership winning Warren Pumas Rugby Club, battle it out.
The local steer ride also proved extremely popular, with Charlie Bailey from between Nevertire and Tottenham winning first place, followed by Simon Timmons and Mat Simpson. A massive 17 riders entered the local steer ride, but only the three winners made the eight seconds, making for a fantastic spectacle for the crowd.
The open bull ride was won by Thomas Hudson, with a fantastic score of 88, followed by James Stockdale in second on 84 and Jack Brodrick on 81.
Open bareback winner was Henry Watkins with a score of 82. Travis Heeb and Dee Heinemann tied in third, both with a score of 79, and Cooper Beeney came in third on 70.
Jesse Pendergast was winner of the novice bull ride, with a score of 79, followed by Daine Patrick on 77 and Cooper Mitchell on 70.
The ladies barrel race was incredible close and highly competitive with only a millisecond between the winners. Melanie Goldman took out the crown by just 0.145 seconds, riding on Sunreys with a time of 15.304 seconds. Tarni Thrift on Hickory Lena San was second, with a time of 15.449, followed very closely by Michelle Potter on Sweet Like Candy with a time of 15.473.
Skyla Wicks on Waylons Hollywood Cinch was the winner of the 14 to under 18 juvenile barrel race with a sensational time of 15.202 - the quickest time of the day, out-riding the open barrel race winning time. Bobby Carter on Coldplay came second with a time of 15.411 and Montana Jackson on Rolex third with a time of 15.534.
Winner of the 11 to under 14 junior barrels was Stevee Besant on Viper with a time of 15.507, followed by Bridie Palmer on Palmers Dynamic, 15.518, and Dakayla Crawley on Boots, 15.619. The under 11 junior barrels was won by Indi Potter on Nute with a time of 16.735, Kate Wellington on Warumbul Alota Rokit came second, 17.469, and Kensie Litchfiled on Tooheys in third, 17.522.
The novice saddle bronc was won by Mitchell French, followed by Jesse Dennis and Tom Duggan. While Alister Currey won the novice bareback, with Hamish Why in second.
Jesse Pendergast was winner of the 14 to under 18 juvenile steer ride, followed by Cooper Mitchell and Daine Patrick. The 11 to under 14 junior steer ride was won by Bailey Searle, Max Meredith came second and Billy Fogg in third. Bailey George was winner of the eight to under 11 junior steer ride, with Beau Odd in second.
