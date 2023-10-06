Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Walgett Memorial Pool to reopen for summer after cash splash

AH
By Allison Hore
October 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Good news for Walgett, the local pool will be reopened. That is, if repairs run on time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.