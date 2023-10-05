What is needed in the Delroy area to cater for future growth in the area?
That's the question Dubbo Regional Council is asking the public.
The Delroy Parklands Recreational Precinct Master Plan is currently on public exhibition. The aim of the $3.2 million master plan is to identify supporting infrastructure, car parks, amenities, ovals and play spaces needed in the Delroy Parklands area.
"In 2021 the draft Joira Oval Play Space was exhibited consulting specifically on the playground, which has been included in stage one of the master plan, along with the car park, amenities and footbridge," the council's manager recreation and open spaces Ian McAlister said.
"When looking at the submissions for the Joira Oval Play Space it was determined by council that a master plan needed to be created for the whole area, rather than singling out the play space. This master plan now focuses on adding in other elements that will cater to the continual growth in population for the Delroy Precinct."
When the Joira Oval play space when on exhibition, the majority of residents who responded were against the idea. The main concern for those who opposed the play area was the lack of parking. Issues were also raised about the potential to attract anti-social behaviour.
However, the council believes the wider Delroy Parklands Recreational Precinct Master Plan will provide context to the play area.
If it goes ahead, the precinct would be developed in stages.
Stage one would be the playground, a 19-space car park and toilet block. Stage two is the playing fields and a 30-space car park, followed by the multi-court, skate park and outdoor gym in stage three.
The final stage would include additional amenities and change rooms.
The development of the area will support plans for a new residential estate which is currently being built by the Catholic Diocese of Bathurst in the adjacent area.
The public exhibition period will close on Monday, October 23. Have your say via the Dubbo Regional Council website.
