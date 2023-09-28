After a three year hiatus, excitement is building for the third annual Nevertire Rodeo.
With flooding last year and the pandemic cancelling the event for two years, the not-for-profit organisation who puts on the event can't wait to have punters kicking up dust on Sunday, October 1 during the long weekend.
Tom Russ, President of We of the Nevertire - the local committee organising the Nevertire Rodeo and a prize winning saddlebronc rider, said he was very excited to have the event back this year.
"It's been a long time coming and we are so looking forward to having everyone back in our little village," Mr Russ said.
"It should be a cracking day, with an action-packed schedule of rodeo events planned, market stalls, and a full bar and food facilities on site."
This year the committee has also teamed up with the Cobar Rodeo committee to offer a 'Best in the West' competition.
"With the Cobar Rodeo on the Saturday of the long weekend, and the Nevertire Rodeo on the Sunday, we thought it was a fantastic idea to offer a 'best in the west' prize to entice top riders from around the country to make their way out West for our events," Mr Russ said.
"The aggregate winners in the open bull ride, open saddlebronc and open bareback over the two rodeos will walk away with a gorgeous Bob Berg Buckle to be presented at Nevertire on Sunday."
As well as the open events, punters at the Atmos Renewables Nevertire Rodeo will be able to cheer on riders in the novice bull ride, saddlebronc and bareback events, ladies and junior barrel racing, steer rides and dog jumping.
The committee are also working through plans for the ever popular local 'Donkey Race' as well as a locals steer ride, giving amateurs from the community the opportunity to put their skills to the test.
"It's not just the pros on show, we know the locals like to get involved too, and the donkey race and local steer ride is always a good laugh and test of skills and courage," Mr Russ said.
The not-for-profit event is run by a dedicated group of volunteers from the community, with all funds raised from the rodeo donated back into the region.
"In the past we've donated funds to the Nevertire Hall for vital repairs, the tennis club for new nets, the local pony club and other worthy organisations," Mr Russ said.
"A big thanks must go to the hardworking committee and our sponsors; without these guys we wouldn't be able to go ahead."
The 2018 and 2019 events saw more than 1200 spectators and competitors take over the small village of Nevertire.
The Atmos Renewables Nevertire Rodeo will be held on Sunday, October 1. Gates will open at 12pm, with the official after party to follow at the Nevertire Hotel.
