More than 7,000 people are expected to come to Dubbo for the upcoming junior touch championships and for those who missed out on motel accommodation, another option has just opened up.
In February, families were forced to stay in the surrounding towns for the NSW Touch Junior State Championships because Dubbo accommodation was full.
To help combat the accommodation shortage for February 2024, Dubbo Regional Council has opened up sites for caravans and motorhomes at the Dubbo Showground.
Up to 220 sites will be available.
Ms Christof said once the announcement of the date for the carnival was made, it was only "a matter of weeks" until accommodation was booked out.
"We wanted to make sure that Dubbo was able to provide affordable accommodation and a variety of accommodation levels and by opening up the show ground to camping sites that offers another form of accommodation at a different price point," she said.
This is the first time the showground has ever been used as an accommodation alternative. The council is hoping it will ensure people will keep their money in the region.
"I think if you look back to February when we had the inaugural event, just the the buzz that was in the in the city, you could see people walking around going to eateries, the ovals were packed," Ms Christof said.
"It was it really lifted the mood of the whole city and it's a great economic multiplier effect on the whole town."
The council's events and partnership team leader Lana Willetts said one week in, 22 sites at the showground had already been sold.
Ms Willetts said the council didn't want to take business away from the local accommodation providers, but as they had already been booked out, the Dubbo Showground was now available.
She said the council often targeted junior sporting carnivals because as well as the players coming to Dubbo, they would also bring mums, dads, siblings and grandparents, which meant visiting numbers could be triple compared to other events.
The accommodation will be released in stages. There are currently 100 powered sites available, and if they sell out, non-powered sites will be released.
Sites will cost $220 plus a booking fee. Accommodation is only available for caravans and motorhomes, and only for February 23 to 25.
Bookings can be made via 123tix.com.au.
