Daily Liberal
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Orana Mall Pharmacy sleep clinic provides sleep apnoea treatment

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 27 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Garry Hayes could have died if he didn't get treatment for his sleep disorder, which is a lot more serious than just snoring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.