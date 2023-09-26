As a child, Helen Stewart-Koster had always loved playing teacher with her little sister.
Throughout school she pushed herself to achieve, but when she got to year 12, those around her encouraged her to take a different career path.
"Everyone was like 'don't be a teacher, you can do so much better than that. Use those brains to become a lawyer or become a doctor'," Ms Stewart-Koster said.
She had spent six years as an immigration and refugee lawyer when she realised she needed a shake-up.
"Even while I was studying at uni I was still volunteering in prisons and I was still volunteering in schools, working with young people and trying to help them have a love of learning," Ms Stewart-Koster said.
"That probably should have been a bit of a red flag to me but I was like 'I'll stick to law because I'm challenging myself and I'll have this passion project on the side'."
Ms Stewart-Koster applied for the Teach for Australia program, and since the start of 2023, she's been teaching at St Mary's in Wellington.
Teach for Australia is a not-for-profit organisation focused on breaking the cycle of educational inequality by recruiting and developing teachers where they're needed the most. The Leadership Development program allows teachers to work while they're studying.
In a way, it's the perfect fit for Ms Stewart-Koster because in year 10 some teachers recognised her potential and she was given a scholarship for university.
Ms Stewart-Koster said it was "life-changing". Not only was she able to further her education but it made her realise she didn't have to stay in the same small town she had grown up in.
"I was really lucky to have those few adults who recognised me and believed in me, and encouraged me to go above and beyond," she said.
"I love the idea of being able to be that person for other kids because so many kids don't have that adult around them to be like, 'you can do whatever you want, you can be whatever you want to be, you shouldn't let where you've grown up or how smart or dumb you think you are impact where you can end up'.
"So many kids get these ideas in their heads that are 'I'm not smart' just because they don't understand something that they're doing at school. I really had people break down those barriers for me and I love the idea of doing that for someone else."
The TFA program goes for two years. It allows her to work full-time while also getting a masters degree.
At the end of it, Ms Stewart-Koster said she wasn't sure where she will end up.
Coming from Queensland, she jokingly says she's become attached to NSW - despite the cold and daylight saving - and Wellington itself.
The smaller classes have given her the opportunity to get to know her students, and she plays netball with and against some of the parents.
"It's been so great being in a job where I'm not counting down the hours. I've never been in a place where I'm so happy to put in extra hours because I love it," she said.
Principal Leanne Clarke is already full of praise for the new teacher.
"The most impactful aspect of Helen's work is her ability to adapt to the complexity of and change in the small school setting," she said.
"Her prior experience working with children and supporting them with their life journey has enabled her to connect positively with her students here, developing relationships and an effective learning environment."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.