Kettles, axles, and even cars, were lifted at Dubbo's first strong man and strong woman contest - an event which organisers hope will have enough support to occur annually.
Warrick El-Mahassni, owner of The Iron Foundry gym in Dubbo, said strong men and women came from "all over the state" including Tamworth, Newcastle and Muswellbrook to compete in The Strongest competition.
Endorphins were high at the event, which was hosted at the gym on Gipps Street on Sunday, September 24, and co-organised by strong man competitor Mickey Kemp.
Mr El-Mahassni said up to 100 locals came out to see what it was all about, and some even had a go in the amateur round.
An Australian record was broken on the day, by Wellington local Mitch Budge in the Under 105-kilogram Men's Axle Clean and Press. The previous record was 150 kilograms and Mr Budge broke this by 15 kilograms, lifting more than his own body weight.
"I hit 160 on my first attempt, 165 on my second attempt and then missed 170," Mr Budge told the Daily Liberal.
"I am happy but I'm not, it's always annoying when you miss a lift you probably should've got. That would have been a five kilogram personal best for me, so I can't complain."
Mr Budge said the competition had been "really good".
"The Strongman community is just incredible actually, you've always got people here supporting everyone and it's always really good," he said.
El-Mahassni said though it's a competition, everybody supports each other, and many of the more experienced competitors know each other, having competed against each other in the past.
"They travel to different events all over the place ... they've known each other for years and some train together if they're from the same area," Mr El-Mahassni said, adding spectators "feed off" the competitors' energy.
READ ALSO
Mr El-Mahassni said he was enthusiastic about trying to build the strong man and strong woman community in Dubbo.
"I don't care what level a person is at. They can be beginners, experienced, I want to build a community for people who want to train seriously," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.