Iron Foundry hosts Dubbo's first strong man, woman competition

Ciara Bastow
Sarah Falson
By Ciara Bastow, and Sarah Falson
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 10:00am
Kettles, axles, and even cars, were lifted at Dubbo's first strong man and strong woman contest - an event which organisers hope will have enough support to occur annually.

