Residents with dementia, their carers and allies rallied in Dubbo during an event designed to reduce stigma and fear surrounding the disease.
The community gathered at Victoria Park, walked the park's limits and heard from the local dementia choir for the annual week of action, Dementia Awareness Week - an awareness-raising campaign that challenges misconceptions about dementia.
The tagline for this year's campaign - which runs from September 18 to 24 - is 'act now for a dementia-friendly future' and people are encouraged to think about how they can make their communities more tolerant and caring for people who live with the disease, along with their carers and families.
Dubbo resident, Rusan Hill, whose father died with Alzheimer's disease - the most prevalent form of dementia - said the event helped attendees connect with each other and remember what we all have in common.
She told a touching story about an interaction she had with an attendee, which had her leaving the park with a smile on her face.
"After the event, a gentleman approached me who had dementia and he helped me carry the speaker back to my car. To him it was meaningful, it gives him self worth - he can still participate," Ms Hill said.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson provided an address and the Dubbo dementia choir, called the Sing Out Choir, performed a selection of songs and some people danced and tapped along.
Ms Hill said spirits were high on the day and the event was about engaging and stimulating the community - "we focus on our similarities that would break down those barriers that come with stigma".
Ms Hill is a member of the newly-formed Dubbo and Regional Dementia Alliance, an action group which exists to help create a safe and friendly community for people with dementia.
She said the committee hoped to make the dementia walk bigger next year.
"I think we could get the public to participate where we have a dementia awareness event where the community could come and sing with the choir in the park - we would give them words to some of the songs," Ms Hill said.
"That would bring everyone closer together."
IN OTHER NEWS
Dementia is the second-leading cause of death in Australia. Dementia Australia research shows 81 per cent of those with a loved one living with dementia felt that people in shops, cafes and restaurants treated people with dementia differently.
To help contribute to Dubbo's dementia-friendly future, download resources at www.dementia.org.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.