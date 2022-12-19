Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Dubbo's Melissa Woodward from Fearless Health takes home two trophies from the Altitude Awards

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 19 2022 - 11:29am, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo health and fitness business owner, Melissa Woodward of Fearless Health took home two trophies from the Altitude Awards. Picture supplied.

Local Dubbo health and fitness business owner, Melissa Woodward of Fearless Health took home two trophies from the Altitude Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.