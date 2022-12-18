Whether or not 'tis the season, Carmel Powyer's rare collection of items in the Dubbo Christmas shop is the fancy of Christmas lovers throughout the year, and has been for almost a decade.
The shop became her "happy space" in 2014 when Ms Powyer was faced with certain challenges and needed a haven to lift her spirts.
"I love Christmas. It was a no brainer that Christmas would be my escape and my haven," Ms Powyer told Daily Liberal.
Ms Powyer believes there's something extraordinary about spirit of Christmas that many resonate with.
"I think Christmas... it just seems to put people in a a good vibe and so many people seem so much more friendlier.
"It's a time to be with your family. I'm from a big family so it's nice to be able to get together and celebrate. Through the year we're all too busy with our lives but for Christmas everyone makes that effort."
Ultimately, the Christmas and coffee shop is a success with people who enjoy the festival and objects that remind them of that special time of the year.
"They'll sit here and have a coffee and they feel like they're in America, somewhere in a Disney wonderland," Ms Powyer said.
All year round, visitors at the Dubbo Christmas Shop enjoy perusing the range of high-end collectibles available for sale that immediately put them in a merry mood. From Mark Roberts elves and Santas to Roman Inc accessories and Kurt Adler decor, Ms Powyer stocks up on items that no one else in Dubbo can offer.
The shop also sells a variety of Christmas trees, ornaments, table decorations and themed cut-outs.
"To have customers come into your shop and the joy on their faces when they see all the collectibles, it's amazing," Ms Powyer said.
"I just love the people... and listening to them. [For] the older ones, it's bringing back memories to them and we talk about their Christmases."
Friendships made through the shop are precious to Ms Powyer, who also enjoys seeing the happiness it brings to young children. She said she has never worried about kids disrupting her displays as they are usually too much in awe of what they're seeing to touch it.
Her shop's online website also logs sales all throughout the year with orders coming from places like Tasmania and Victoria.
She will beginning planning her catalogue for next season very soon in January.
"We look to order stock that's different... to make our sales a point of difference to other shops in town, so that we're not selling the same thing. I just respect that [other stores] have got things to sell too and there's no point if you're going to have the same as everyone else," she said.
Ms Powyer runs the shop with support from her husband, Phillip, and two sons, Aaron and Tim. Moreover, she hopes to expand the store in the future to make room for Christmas lights.
"Depends on what avenue we'll take the next season, we do have a few things up our sleeve with it," she said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
