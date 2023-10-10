With nearly 200 entrants, the Orana Equestrian Club was the place to be over the long weekend in October.
The club held their annual dressage championship and saw competitors travel from as far as Wilcannia, Tamworth, Scone and Narrabri.
OEC president Nadine Russel said there was some magnificent horse and rider combinations.
"They displayed incredible skill with such grace, it was beautiful to watch even if you aren't an equestrian yourself," she said.
The champions of the competition were:
High level judges travelled from Melbourne and Coffs Harbour to Dubbo to judge the event.
"We are very lucky to have such amazing judges that love coming to Dubbo and we are very grateful to them for accepting our invitation," she said.
Ms Russel wanted to extend a "huge thank you" to safety manager Dave Rumble from CPB Contractors for carrying out construction on the Dubbo Maintenance Facility Project over the fence bordering the event.
"Dave kindly paused construction for the duration of our event, it was a kind consideration which allowed our competitors to compete in safe and non distracted conditions," she said.
Ms Russel wanted to thank all of the sponsors who supported the club with trophies and prizes for the event.
"Without their new and continued support we would not be able offer this prestigious event to our dressage community," she said.
