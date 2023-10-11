Police believe there may have been two men behind a brutal stabbing in south Dubbo.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, August 16 emergency services were called to a home on Margaret Crescent in Dubbo's south after reports a man had been stabbed.
When they arrived at the property, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District found a man who had been stabbed in the chest multiple times.
The 39-year-old was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man from Newcastle was charged with the murder and remains before the court.
However, police believe a second man may have been involved with the fatal stabbing. They will allege two men entered the home and stabbed the man in bed before running away.
To assist the ongoing investigation, detectives have released CCTV footage of a man seen in the area at the time of the murder who they believe can assist with their inquiries.
The man depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall and of a large build. He is shown wearing dark coloured shirt and shorts.
Police have also received information regarding a small white SUV seen in the area at the time and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact investigators.
Anyone with information about this incident, or details about the car or the man, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
