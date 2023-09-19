Daily Liberal
Man charged with murder after South Dubbo stabbing

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 20 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:35am
A man has been charged with murder following an investigation into the brutal stabbing of a man in Dubbo's south.

