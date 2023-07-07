Dubbo Theatre Company is gearing up to stage a thrilling rendition of the iconic rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar.
Directed by an experienced team led by the talented Jamie Foster, this production promises to captivate audiences with its exceptional music, powerful performances, and innovative staging.
Jesus Christ Superstar, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, burst onto the theatre scene 51 years ago as one of the original rock musicals. Since then, it has become a timeless classic known for its remarkable songs and compelling storytelling.
Based loosely on the Gospels, the show traces the last seven days of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.
Mr Foster said, "it's the greatest story ever told, I guess, and it's been translated into this really fantastic musical with great rock bass, harmonies, and outstanding performances."
The Dubbo Theatre Company has long desired to stage Jesus Christ Superstar, but the production's complexity and demanding nature required an experienced cast and crew. However, with their recent acquisition of exceptional talent, they finally embarked on this ambitious undertaking.
"We've probably never had the actual personnel until recently to do it," Mr Foster said.
"This year, we just picked up this magical cast, and it's sounding fantastic."
The well known harmonies of Gethsemane and Everything's Alright aren't proving too much for well-loved local performer Allyn Smith, who will play Jesus in the show.
"To be honest, I considered myself to be in musical theatre retirement," he said.
"Since the last show I performed in Dubbo I've said to myself, 'the only show that would have a hope of getting me involved would be Jesus Christ Superstar'. This is a bucket-list dream role. I can't wait to share it with Dubbo audiences."
Rehearsals for the production have been remarkably smooth, thanks to the advancements in rehearsal technology and the dedication of the cast members.
With the help of detailed rehearsal tracks, the performers could "intimately" learn their roles outside of rehearsal. This allowed for a streamlined rehearsal process, enabling the team to achieve more than ever before, by using recorded music instead of a live band, more cast members could join the stage, showcasing their exceptional singing talents.
There will be a 40 person strong cast of new and familiar faces including Luke Doyle as Judas Iscariot, Courtney McAnespie as Mary Magdalene, Steven Burns as Pontius Pilot, Greg Markwick as Caiaphas, John Gibson and Annas, Benn Bryant as King Herod, Jackson Gibb as Peter, and Elissa Burden as Simon, and a strong group of senior ensemble members as the apostles.
The company's strength lies in its experienced cast and production team, who bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to the show.
The creative team joining Mr Foster is musical director Dannielle Foster, vocal director Sarah Drake and choreographer Gabby Judd, who have come together again after last year's successful run of 'Chicago'.
"We've got a great vocal coach, and the choreography is top-notch. Our musical director, vocal director, and other production team members are all part of the cast as well, which adds incredible strength to the overall performance," Mr Foster said.
Furthermore, Dubbo Theatre Company's innovative approach to rehearsals has paid off immensely. By constructing sets according to the theatre's actual stage plan, the cast has been able to rehearse on the sets themselves, allowing them to familiarise themselves with the staging, movement, and spatial elements early on.
This attention to detail ensures a "tight and polished production", leaving more time for technical aspects and enhancing the overall visual spectacle.
As the director, Mr Foster couldn't be more thrilled to be part of this project.
"It's a wonderful feeling to watch a company come together, to witness the talent and creativity unfold. Being part of a team, both on and offstage, is truly special," he said.
Residents and theatre enthusiasts alike are encouraged to attend this production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
The musical promises to be a captivating experience, featuring unforgettable songs that have stood the test of time.
"Whether you're religious or not, this musical speaks to the human experience and evokes emotions within the audience," Mr Foster said.
Jesus Christ Superstar will be brought to life on July 21, 22, 28 and 29 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre with tickets available now at drtcc.com.au.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
