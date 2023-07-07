Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Dubbo Theatre Company to perform Jesus Christ Superstar

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo Theatre Company is gearing up to stage a thrilling rendition of the iconic rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.