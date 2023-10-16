Riley & Ah-See is not your typical hip-hop duo.
As well as incorporating their native Wiradjuri tongue into their music, the artists are using their inspiring songs to help connect young people to culture and break intergenerational trauma.
Anthony Riley and Brian Ah-See formed Riley & Ah-See in 2015.
Their families have always known each other but it was when Mr Ah-See moved back to Dubbo, and started creating original music, that they decided to pair up.
It was around the same time Mr Riley started learning more about his native language. Growing up he had only known the basic words - and the naughty words, he jokes.
But his love of the Wiradjuri language grew, thanks in part to teacher Aunty Di McNaboe, to the point where he now teaches it to others. At the time, Mr Ah-See was also teaching Wiradjuri.
Now, Riley & Ah-See are using their passion for their culture with the hope of inspiring others through music.
"Our next generation are not really into culture but they're into hip-hop so we put them together to try and get them coming in," Mr Riley said.
He hopes to break generational cycles and says "music will be the way".
Mr Ah-See, who "didn't have the greatest upbringing", said his goal was to "make any of the young fellas' lives easier" through their music and lyrics.
Their songs are all positive, and have no swearing.
"My family are all Christian so I grew up around churches. I wasn't allowed to swear or nothing. I liked to write but I had to keep those words out of it," Mr Ah-See said.
He remembers when he was young and his sister had a project to do for poetry class. She was having trouble and asked for help.
The words flowed easily for Mr Ah-See and he said that was when he knew he had a knack for writing.
And their music is not just for the younger generation.
Mr Riley said he has had elders come up to him at performances and say how much they loved Riley & Ah-See's songs when they normally don't like hip-hop.
Riley & Ah-See have been performing across the central west, but the Under Western Skies Festival on Saturday, October 21, will be their first time playing a major gig in Dubbo.
While they admit it will be nerve-wracking playing in front of family and friends, both said they couldn't wait.
In the coming months, the duo are hoping to get their songs onto the major streaming platforms, and create film clips for some of their songs, like their favourite Dreamtime.
Follow the band on Facebook at Riley & Ah-See.
