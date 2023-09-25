They've just come back from Paris and Prague, but Dubbo still has a special place in the hearts of Little Quirks.
The family trio will be returning to Dubbo on Sunday, October 21 to headline the Under Western Skies festival.
This is the fourth year Songwriters and Original Musicians of Dubbo has organised the event. Little Quirks will be joined by The Safety of Life at Sea and Big Sky Mountain, as well as local acts Riley & Ah See, Fireball Sally, Civil Hands, Sunset Pass, Killing Time and The Crew.
There will also be a performance from youth Aboriginal ensemble Yindyamarra Dancers.
Little Quirks has just returned from a tour of Europe, the United Kingdom and Canada. But while vocalist and guitarist Abbey Toole said it was "absolutely amazing" and they were blown away, she enjoys the simplicity of being able to drive to a show.
Little Quirks formed in 2015. It was initially comprised of Central Coast sisters Abbey and Mia Toole, and their cousin Jaymi Toole. In 2019, Alex Toole, Jaymi's older brother joined and in 2021 they extended the group again with the addition of Jordan Rouse.
The original Little Quirks trio started off as buskers. Abbey Toole said it was "pretty wild" to see how far they had come.
"We love each other, that's the beauty of playing in a family band, you've just got to love each other through it. We're all really, really good friends," Ms Toole said.
"We go 'oh, we need a break' and then we don't play for a week and then we're like 'oh, we're good to get back to it now'."
Ms Toole said the group had "big dreams for Little Quirks and very big goals".
They're currently in the midst of recording an album and have a new single coming out soon, which Ms Toole said was "a different take" on their usual vibe.
The new songs will be played at the Under Western Skies Festival.
Ms Toole said she was looking forward to the enthusiasm the Dubbo crows
The festival began as a way to celebrate and promote original music.
Ms Toole's advice for other musicians trying to make it is to throw yourself completely into it.
"Just go for it and put everything you can into your product. Really work on your writing and making the show the best it can be," she said.
"Something we really, really try and do, and really pride ourselves on, is giving 100 per cent every show, no matter the audience and no matter who's there. No matter what level you're starting at, I think that's super important."
Under Western Skies will include a kidzone with jumping castle, markets, food vans and craft beers.
Festival organiser and SOMAD president Fred Randell said it all added up to an "amazing festival atmosphere".
The event will run from 12pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are available at uwsfest.com.
