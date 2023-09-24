Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Cohen Dunn, 27, pleads guilty to common assault after punching Dubbo taxi driver

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:35am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image

A man who punched a taxi driver several times in the face said he did it because he "felt claustrophobic", a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.