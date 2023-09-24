A man who punched a taxi driver several times in the face said he did it because he "felt claustrophobic", a court has heard.
Cohen Dunn, 27, of Myall Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to common assault in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
According to court documents, a taxi driver picked up four passengers outside the Amaroo Hotel on Macquarie Street in Dubbo at 4.30am on April 15, 2023.
Dunn got into the front passenger seat while another man and two girls hopped into the back seats.
The taxi driver initially declined the passengers because he had another booking, but when Dunn said he could pay, the driver allowed it.
The driver started travelling along Macquarie Street towards Talbragar Street when he asked for directions because he was new to town.
Dunn - as noted in court papers - told the driver a street name but the driver didn't understand.
The taxi driver turned onto Talbragar Street and Dunn said, "you should know these streets" before asking the driver to let him out.
The driver stopped the taxi outside of the Pastoral Hotel to put the address into Google maps, but before he could grab his phone, Dunn began punching him.
The court documents state the victim was punched in the face seven to eight times.
The other passengers in the car told Dunn to stop before he got out of the car and walked off.
The taxi driver pressed his duress alarm and used his radio to tell his supervisors he had been assaulted.
Police arrived a short time later and got statements from the victim and passengers of the taxi.
The passengers told police they were drunk and didn't know Dunn personally.
Police were able to identify Dunn with CCTV footage and tried nine times to find him.
Police said they left business cards at his home and called his mobile phone, at which point Dunn said he was out of town.
Police explained that he needed to go to a police station to discuss the matter, and Dunn said in reply for the officers to do what they needed to before hanging up.
During sentencing, solicitor Simon Populin told the court Dunn's reaction on the night was in relation to not being able to get out of the car and feeling claustrophobic.
"There is no excuse for bad behaviour, but he has said he can't remember a lot of the incident," Mr Populin said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said it was common for taxis to stay locked until the passenger pays.
"There is absolutely no excuse for this sort of behaviour, you hold a responsible job and the taxi driver was just doing his job," he said.
"He took you on despite telling you he was already booked and at that time of morning he was doing you a favour.
"For whatever reason you punched him several times in the head which is inexcusable."
Dunn was fined $1000 and subjected to a 10-month community correction order.
