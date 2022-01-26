news, local-news,

With a passion for music, Dubbo's 2022 Cultural Person of the Year has been an integral figure for cultural development in the community. Upon receiving the award on Wednesday, Fred Randell said he was "humbled". "It's fantastic. I don't feel that I necessarily worked any harder than any of the other volunteers around here, but it's very humbling to be awarded something like this for your efforts," he said. Mr Randell is proud the music scene is evolving in Dubbo, and praised the many other volunteers working behind the scenes to promote music being made in the region. "We've got a lot of very talented musicians and we're working really hard just to get that music out to people to cultivate a scene where people want to hear the music," he said. "So I'm really proud of the way we've evolved that over the last few years with SOMAD, with creating Under the Western Skies festival, with the Dubbo regional music awards that we put on at the end of last year, it just feels like something that's building and it's really cool." Mr Randell is the current and recent president of the volunteer group SOMAD (Songwriters and Original Musicians Association of Dubbo). It is In that role he has spearheaded efforts to boost original and live music in Dubbo, has been key in the group's operations including event management and works to give opportunities to many young and emerging musical artists. He is also the event coordinator for the Under Western Skies music festival, Dubbo's home-grown music festival from 2019-2021. In addition to his work and achievements as part of SOMAD, he is also on the board for the Dubbo Conservatorium of Music, and a talented local musical artist heading up the band 'Civil Hands' and 'The Exchange'. He is also involved with the DREAM Festival running several events such as ZooCoustic and assists with the market event. Mr Randell's band Civil Hands released an LP in 2021, Skylines Fall, which won several awards at the Dubbo Original Music Awards 2021 including album of the year, song of the year, and film clip of the year. Passionate about the creative arts industry, Mr Randell believes it's important to promote and celebrate the industry as the distraction of digital technology evolves. "It's important to celebrate the things that are being made here locally, and the work we've got in the region, not just music, but all the art forms," he said. "I guess as the things that distract us become more prevalent with Netflix and the internet and so forth, all our softer skills are kind of harder to promote and are getting left behind a little. "So it's really important we still celebrate the artists that are making things, that are creating paintings, that are cooking, that are building, that are making music, it's just part of the fabric of our community and keep an eye on that and make sure we don't let it fall behind."

