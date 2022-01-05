Central Coast band Little Quirks rain-dancing into Dubbo

news, local-news,

Like all Aussie bands, Little Quirks has been locked up for the best part of a year and is raring to go. The siblings-and-cousins-trio from Central Coast will be rocking into Dubbo as part of their regional tour, The Rain Is Coming, and no-one dances like a country crowd. This is according to vocalist and mandolin-player Jaymi Toole, who said the upcoming gig was sure to be a high-energy affair. "Country towns are full of music-lovers," Jaymi said. "There's a real passion for hearing live music, and there's more of an energy to the audience - more of a dancey crowd than in city places. Regional crowds get a bit more loud, which we like." Jaymi and her band-mates and cousins, Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums) - who are sisters - have been touring their first dedicated show in more than 18 months since they kicked-off in December, just four days after drummer Mia finished her Year 12 exams. They were last in Dubbo for Under Western Skies in 2019 and Jaymi said a lot had changed for the young band since then. "We've been recording demos, and we have new music coming out this year," she said. A new EP, in fact, which is the band's fourth but their first for ABC Music. It will feature last year's folk pop singles 'Florence's Town' and 'Someone to Hold'. Little Quirks are known for their top-quality live performances and high-energy folk pop. Before COVID-19, they toured consistently, playing music festivals and venues up and down the East Coast, sharing stages with artists including The Teskey Brothers, The Preatures, Ruby Fields, Tim Rogers and Alex the Astronaut. Little Quirks has a loyal YouTube following and a love for ABBA, and the band has posted impressive covers of the Swedish institution's 'SOS', songs by Fleetwood Mac, The Cranberries, the Lumineers and more. Jaymi said the threesome have a family connection to Dubbo; their grandmother grew up there. Show-goers can expect some unreleased songs as well as a few new covers - including one from ABBA. During lockdown, Jaymi's family bought chickens - she lives with her parents - and reaped the benefits of the well-cared-for hens' daily eggs. "It was a very relaxed time but all we wanted to be doing was playing music," she said. "This year is about trying to gain that momentum back again." After this tour wraps-up, little Quirks is headed to Texas to play the South by Southwest festival in March. They hope to release a new album by the end of the year.

