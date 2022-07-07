Daily Liberal

2021 Census: India and Nepal are now top countries of birth for people in Dubbo

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated July 7 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
Young performers at Dubbo's Cross Cultural Carnival in 2019. Picture: Amy McIntyre

In a first, people born in India and Nepal have made up the highest population of overseas-born residents in Dubbo.

