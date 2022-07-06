On Thursday morning, Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) issued a 'boil water' alert for homes and properties connected to town water in Dubbo. This covers the areas of Dubbo, Firgrove, Wongarbon, Eumungerie, Ballimore, Mogriguy, and Brocklehurst.
Council says the Boil Water Alert is effective immediately and expected to be in place for at least seven days. Poor raw water quality currently coming from the Macquarie River into the Dubbo Water Treatment Plant following the recent flooding has caused problems with water treatment, making drinking water unsafe.
Council says water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil to make it safe. Kettles with automatic shut off switches can do this. Water should then be allowed to cool and stored in a clean container with a lid and refrigerated.
Everyone, particularly people caring for young children, should be careful to avoid scalding, when you are heating and then cooling the water.
Residents are advised use cooled, boiled water or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food or beverages, preparing baby formula, making ice and drinking water for pets.
Tap water may be used directly for showering and bathing though Council notes that residents should minimise that amount of water taken into their mouth. As a precaution babies and toddlers should be sponge bathed, washing dishes by hand in hot soapy water or in a dishwasher provided dishes are air-dried before being used after washing.
If you cannot boil the water, unscented household bleach (containing 4 - 5 per cent available chlorine) may be used. Add two drops of bleach to one litre of water (or four drops if the water is cloudy), mix well, and allow to stand for 30 minutes before use.
