Daily Liberal

Dubbo boil water alert issued by Dubbo Council on Thursday morning

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:45am, first published July 6 2022 - 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If you are connected to town water in Dubbo, you need to follow the boil water guidelines. FILE

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.