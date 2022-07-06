Indigenous youth from across the state met in Dubbo last week for a chance to learn and a bit of fun.
More than 100 people took part in the NASCA NAIDOC Youth Conference.
The National Aboriginal Sporting Chance Academy is an Indigenous-led education organisation, works to support young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to be proud, strong and successful.
On Friday the conference culminated in an inter-region Traditional Indigenous Games competition.
