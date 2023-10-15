Women from across the Central West gathered at The Commercial Hotel, Dubbo, on Saturday to celebrate and connect ahead of Rural Women's Day.
More than 100 women attended the sold-out event, hosted by Kate Wade, One More Event.
The event featured a long-lunch with guest speakers including, Editorial Director of Graziher Magazine Victoria Carey, Founder and CEO of Sober in the Country Shanna Whan and Founder of Rural Women's Day Ltd Jackie Elliott.
Rural Women's Day, held on October 15, aims to connect rural and regional women through community, collaboration and celebration.
The day recognises the contributions and achievements of rural and regional women, honouring their hard work and dedication.
Squadron Energy, The Commerical Hotel, Rabobank and Robinson Grain Trading Co sponsored the Dubbo event.
