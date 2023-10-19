Running one of the largest businesses in Dubbo takes a lot of hard work, effort and care.
But, Charter Hall and Dubbo Square retail manager Dana Irving makes it look effortless.
The team were recently "thrilled" to receive the news they had been chosen as a finalist in the 'Excellence in Large Business' category for the 2023 SJ Shooters Rhino Awards.
"The centre is very pleased to be recognised as a community partner who gives back to their local area and offers our tenant customers and shoppers a space where they feel like they belong," she said.
Dubbo Square has continued to experience steady growth with a continued focus on building partnerships and supporting the community.
"Our focus remains around supporting our existing independent retailers as well as helping grow and expand our strong national retailers such as Coles and Kmart," she said.
Large businesses are an important part of all regions and contribute in many different ways.
"As a large business our shopping centre provides important employment opportunities, supports local contractors and tradesmen as well as sourcing our support team locally," she said.
Ms Irving said the centre also serves as a place to connect with health care services including dental, audiology, naturopaths, massage therapy and optometry.
"Offering these types of services, as well as benefiting our local residents, the centre has the potential to draw consumers in from neighbouring towns and in turn enhance regional competitiveness," she said.
"We pride our centre on being able to contribute to the social well-being of the region.
"Dubbo Square provides a place where people cannot only shop for goods and services but also where they can meet family or friends as well as socialise and feel like they belong."
As an integral part of the Dubbo community, Ms Irving said the business was focused on continuing to support their tenant customers, shoppers and local community by offering them a "safe and convenient" shopping experience.
With the Rhino Awards taking place on Friday, October 20, Ms Irving wanted to thank the Dubbo Business Chamber and Findex, the sponsors for the large business category.
