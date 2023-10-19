Being tech-savvy is something many of us take for granted, and a community-led support centre in Dubbo is hosting workshops to get residents up-to-speed with commonly-used websites and apps.
The Indian Support Center hosted its first Get Online event in collaboration with Good Things Foundation recently, and centre manager Vijaya Nadendla said it was so successful, they are planning a second event just for seniors.
"At this event, attendees not only had a fantastic time but also gained valuable insights into the digital world. Through engaging workshops and interactive sessions, everyone had the opportunity to learn about various online resources and technologies," Ms Nandendla said.
"The best part? Our attendees are now feeling more confident than ever to use their devices and explore the endless possibilities the online world has to offer."
The training was designed to help participants - who included people from First Nations backgrounds, as well as youngsters and seniors - become confident with getting online.
"They learned about the scams and how to overcome, how to be secure online and got clarification about many device related issues," Ms Nandendla said.
The workshop covered: using a digital device; getting online; scam, password, security and privacy tips; managing and using apps; using Facebook and other social media; taking, managing and sharing photos; streaming music, videos and podcasts; and how to continue or learn new hobbies.
Following the success of the workshop on Monday, October 16, the Dubbo Support Center will host the Seniors Digital Literacy Program, starting from Monday, November 6.
The free program is specially designed for individuals aged 50 years and above, aiming to enhance digital skills and boost confidence in using online platforms.
"Starting from scratch to advanced we are happy to provide information and training to seniors to make their life easy," Ms Nandendla said.
"This is mostly tailor-made course depending on the requirements of the individual.
"We have been conducting this program in our centre, Indian Support Center at Sydney, from past three years and we successfully trained more than 500 seniors enabling them to learn basic digital literacy skills.
"People who got training are happy as most of them are from overseas and could now connect with their children and grand children online. They also made good friends and are in touch with each other. Hence this program also enabled them to make new friends at the late age in life."
Find out more at https://indiansupportcenter.org.au/dubbo-support-center/
