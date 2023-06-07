Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Orana Support Services receives shelter bags from Dubbo Rotary Clubs

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary member Debbie McCreadie, Orana Support Service CEO Tina Reynolds, Rotary South president Tony Geraghty, rotary member Lorna Breeze, Andrew McKay, David Duffy and Stephen Bird Youth Support Worker. Picture by Belinda Soole
Rotary member Debbie McCreadie, Orana Support Service CEO Tina Reynolds, Rotary South president Tony Geraghty, rotary member Lorna Breeze, Andrew McKay, David Duffy and Stephen Bird Youth Support Worker. Picture by Belinda Soole

With residents as old as 80 becoming homeless in Dubbo due to rising interest rates and a lack of housing in the region, Orana Support Service is excited to be able to help by providing shelter bags.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.