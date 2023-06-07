With residents as old as 80 becoming homeless in Dubbo due to rising interest rates and a lack of housing in the region, Orana Support Service is excited to be able to help by providing shelter bags.
Orana Support Service Chief Executive Officer Tina Reynolds said they've had so many people coming through the doors that don't have any accommodation at all.
"We could have anyone walk in at any time that can't get temporary accommodation, there could be young adults that have had a fight with their parents and are facing domestic violence," she said.
"We're seeing as interest rates increase and the cost of living increase that people can't afford their rent and we're seeing more and more people becoming homeless.
"We had a lady that was in her 80s come to the refuge, she'd been living in her place for over 20 years. We've had another lady in her 60s that had to be out on Christmas Eve, and we've managed to get her a place.
"Homelessness doesn't discriminate, it can be anybody that comes in here and needs help. So we're just glad that we've got now something that we can give people."
Local residents apart of the Dubbo South Rotary Club saw the homelessness issue happening in their town and decided they wanted to do something about it.
After Terrigal Rotary Club reached out to see if they would like to purchase some shelter bags they were getting imported from South Africa, the club responded with a resounding 'yes'.
The shelter bags are lightweight, durable, portable, weather proof sleeping bags for people who are sleeping rough.
Dubbo South Rotary president Tony Geraughty approached the other rotary clubs in the area to see if they wanted to jump on board with the project.
"It's taken some time for the bags to actually come into the country, but they're ready to be distributed through the Orana Support Service offices," he said.
With 150 bags to give out to residents in need, Mr Geraughty said they would be looking at how much demand is needed and whether they will buy another shipment.
"If there is greater demand then we'll look at doing this on a regular basis to bring them to town," he said.
"We will also look at doing this with other towns within our rotary area, including places like Wellington, Gilgandra, Narromine and Coonabarabran."
Being able to get people into hotels or shelters can be difficult if they are all filled and Ms Reynolds explained that sometimes they don't have tents or sleeping bags they can hand out.
But, the shelter bags will allow another option for people sleeping rough.
The CEO explained the bags came at the perfect time coming into winter because, during summer, people feel they can get away with just a pillow and a blanket.
"In wintertime it's crucial we have something like the shelter bag. They'll really make a huge difference in a lot of people's lives," she said.
Orana Support Service works with a number of organisations in the Dubbo area who will also benefit from the shelter bags.
"We try to assist wherever we can, so it's not just going to be our clients that receive the bags," she said.
"Young youth need these bags and we can help them out with stuff like that as well."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
