When driving into Dubbo it's hard not to notice family business Ben Furney Flour Mill.
For more than 100 years the business has stood proud in the heart of the CBD and on Friday, October 21 the organisation was added to the Jean Emile Serisier Roll of Honour.
Tim and Sarah Furney told the Daily Liberal they "overwhelmed" to be the 26th recipient at the 2022 SJ Shooter Real Estate Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Rhino Awards.
Named for Jean Emile Serisier, the award is presented each year in recognition of someone that had contributed significantly to the growth of the city.
Ben Furney Flour Mill chief operating officer Tim Furney said to be recognised as a long time family business in Dubbo was an honour.
"It's quite overwhelming. To join the list of names of those who come before us is quite remarkable and it's an honour to get this award," he said.
When accepting the award, chief executive officer Sarah Furney became overwhelmed with emotion when speaking about her parents founding the business.
"Thank you to the chamber [of commerce] for this recognition and to receive the award, it's an even greater honour to be placed in the distinguished ranks of the honourees that have come before us. Our business was founded by our parents John and Di..." she said.
Mr Furney said it was an emotional moment for the pair as they paid respect to their parents hard work.
"They were great role models and leaders and taught us a lot in life and this honour is well deserved for them too," he said.
"It is emotional, we are a family business and we treat our staff like family as well. Our mother and father put a lot of work into the business and so did the generations before them, we are very proud of it and what we have built up."
...it's a great business and we have big plans ahead so there will be some exciting years still to come.- Tim Furney
For three generations the family has operated farming enterprises, flour and speciality milling operations.
"We produce grains, bread mixes and flour and we supply right around Australia," Mr Furney said.
"We definitely hope it continues for years to come, it's a great business and we have big plans ahead so there will be some exciting years still to come."
These plans include building new facilities at their site on the Narromine Road near Dubbo City Regional Airport.
READ ALSO:
"We've got a lot on our plate, but there are some exciting times to come," he said.
Ms Furney congratulated their "stellar" team and shouted out members that had worked with them decades, some who had even seen the business grow for more than 40 years.
"Thank you to the other businesses in the community who support us through supplying goods and services and keep us going," she said.
"Thank you to the ever growing network of farming families who supply us with our materials as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.