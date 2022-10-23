Daily Liberal
Woman missing in flood waters near Mudgee

By Newsroom
Updated October 23 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 9:14pm
NSW Police are assisting a search for a woman in her 20s believed to be missing after the vehicle she was in was caught in flood water. File picture.

A multi-agency search is underway for a woman missing in flood waters in the state's Central West.

