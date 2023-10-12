Kids who love planes and doctors had a great time at the Royal Flying Doctors Service school holiday workshops.
Children between the ages of six and 12 came together to learn first aid skills, including what to do when bitten by a snake.
The kids also got to participate in an engineering challenge to design a better bandage.
It was the first time the RFDS had held a school holiday workshop for the children.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was on hand to capture all the fun the kids had as they played at the centre.
