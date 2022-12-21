Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Top 10 stories: What the Daily Liberal's readers clicked on in 2022

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The end of the year has arrived and it's given us a chance to look back at the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.