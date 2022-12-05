All lanes of the Mitchell Highway are now open at Windradyne, west of Bathurst, following a fatal crash involving a truck and a pedestrian earlier on Monday.
The highway was closed in both directions due to the crash near Bradwardine Road.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic conditions are returning to normal.
A pedestrian who was hit by a car on the Mitchell Highway on the outskirts of Bathurst on Monday morning has died.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said at about 11am Monday, emergency services responded to reports of a woman being struck by a truck on the Mitchel Highway near Robin Hill.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services crews on the ground, police confirmed the woman died at the scene.
Officers from Chifley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
Live traffic updates as of 12.30pm showed the highway is closed in both directions, with the main road between Orange and Bathurst shut between Bradwardine Road and Evans Plains Road.
The following diversions are in place:
As a result of the incident the Mitchell Highway is expected to remain closed in both directions until later Monday afternoon. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
