Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man.
Nathaniel Train, aged 46, was last seen in Dubbo on Thursday December 16, 2021, however, he remained in contact with his family until Sunday October 9, 2022.
When he could not be contacted by family or friends, he was reported missing to officers from Central North Police District on Sunday, December 4 2022, who immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Nathaniel's welfare.
Nathaniel is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 183cm tall, of thin build, and has a long grey beard.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans and is known to always wear brown boots.
Anyone with information into Nathaniel's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
