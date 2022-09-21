Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Court

Ethan Crook appeared in Orange Local Court following the Peisley Street siege

By Court Reporter
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Crook appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Tuesday night. Picture by Troy Pearson

The man at the centre of a siege in the city's north on Tuesday appeared in Orange Local Court on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.