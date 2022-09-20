UPDATE: The siege has ended and a man has been charged.
The Orange police siege has concluded in dramatic fashion, after more than 12 tense hours of negotiating.
Officers breached a door at the Peisley Street home about 9.30pm and a man was taken into custody. He left in an ambulance 30 minutes later.
No serious injuries were incurred and the individual is cooperating, the Central Western Daily understands.
It's unclear what prompted the rapid incursion. The suspect's identity and the circumstances of the raid are yet to be confirmed.
The home had been surrounded by more than a dozen heavily armed police - and at least five vehicles - since about 9.30am, Tuesday.
Multiple earlier attempts to enter were unsuccessful during the day, police told media.
A large crowd formed during the day, with as many as fifty people congregating near the closed road in the late afternoon.
The road remains barricaded-off as officers clear the scene. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
7:09pm: A house on Peisley Street at the centre of a siege has been flood lit has Orange Police's endeavours to end what is now a long-running saga stretch into the night.
As it stands at 7pm, multiple police crews have approached a house on Peisley Street, where a man is believed to be holed-up inside, only to retreat moments later.
Orange police are advising people to avoid the northern end of Peisley Street with armed officers on the scene, however, a crowd of around 25 people remains at the location.
There's around five police cars at the location, which is on the Peisley Street block bound by Matthews Avenue and Margaret Street.
NSW Highway Patrol cars have blocked both intersections with Peisley Street as police officers attempt to negotiate with the man.
Central West Police District officers have been at the house since around 9.30am, on Tuesday, September 20.
It's unknown if there are other people inside the home.
The street, which is a main arterial road to north Orange, has been cut off since around 10.45am.
Earlier on in the day, witnesses said a person appeared to be inside a house and a negotiator was on the scene as well.
The police presence has ramped up in that time, while the on-lookers in the area also increased throughout the day, with as many as 40 civilians at either roadblock to witness the siege unfold.
