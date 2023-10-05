Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Nightwatchmen: Five big questions ahead of the Dubbo cricket season

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 6 2023 - 10:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.