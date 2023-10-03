For so long it's been the same core group delivering title after title for RSL Colts, but is this the season we finally see things start to shift?
A changing of the guard will be happening for the RSL Whitney Cup defending premiers in 2023/24, with captain Marty Jeffrey confirming a number of older heads will be taking a slight step back.
Brad Cox, Jason Ryan, Chris Morton, Mitch Bower and Greg Buckley will all still be key figures in the team, but may not feature as heavily as the club rewards younger players who have been banging on the door for some time.
"Whilst our side may not change a hell of a lot, the roles the blokes play might change," Jeffrey said.
"A couple of the good young bats coming through in Cooper Giddings, Preston Beauchamp, Tommy Masonwells and Oliie Orth are all putting their hand up and Finn McLeod is coming through with the ball so those type of guys could take on a more dominant role.
"That will be our main change."
Players like Cox and Ryan, in particular, have long been vital cogs in the batting lineup but may find themselves sliding down the order a little this season to make room for a young gun like Giddings who scored numerous half centuries in the RSL Pinnington Cup last summer and has starred for various junior representative teams.
The young batters will also help cover the loss of Ant Atlee, who is expected to miss a large chunk of the new season after undergoing ankle surgery recently.
Atlee developed into a key part of the middle order in recent seasons and Jeffrey said his absence will leave a real hole.
While the younger players will get more of a chance, the experienced campaigners will still play a role and the captain said their presence alone will be a positive for Colts.
"The main thing for us is having those blokes in our squad, just the aura they bring with them," Jeffrey said.
"Having young blokes sitting across from blokes who have won so many comps and who have been so successful, to be able to ask questions and you just feel comfortable when you've got blokes in the side as a bit of insurance if things do go wrong."
Jeffrey was the man who hit the winning runs in last season's grand final victory over CYMS.
That relatively comfortable six-wicket victory secured a return to the summit of the local game and added to the club's glittering record in the top grade.
In total, Colts has won 12 of the past 19 first grade titles.
"We're always hungry for success and the club has been lucky to enjoy a lot of success in the last decade," Jeffrey said.
"I think every year is the same and we go in expecting good things to come out of the season and this year will be no different."
With temperatures expected to soar this season after a relatively mild summer in 2022/23, Jeffrey expects the batsmen who spend long periods at the crease and spin bowlers to play a key role.
Colts is well-placed to thrive there, with proven performers in the batting lineup while Bower and Buckley are two Western Zone-quality spinners and Jeffrey provides valuable support.
The captain will be attending a wedding and will miss his side's first match of the season which is this Saturday, October 7, against Newtown.
