The Newtown Tigers will welcome back one of its favourite sons for the 2023/24 RSL Whitney Cup season.
Star opening batter Wayne Dunlop has returned to Dubbo and the Tigers after spending the last few years in Newcastle.
It's a massive boost for Newtown, a side which will be captained by Dan French this season.
A Tigers stalwart for more than a decade now, French said Dunlop's return will be a massive boost for their batting.
"Wayne Dunlop is returning which is massive he adds stability to our batting that we've lacked," he said.
"(Mitch) Russo is hitting the ball well at training I think he's due for a breakout year and getting some time in the middle with what will now be an experienced top order will be good for him.
"We've got a few guys stepping up from lower grades that could be surprise packages for opposition as well."
The former Dubbo representative opener will slot straight in at the top of the order, likely alongside Steve Skinner both of whom were part of the Tigers' premiership-winning side back in 2018/19.
Making the semi-final last season, the Tigers' batting crumbled against CYMS as the game ended early on day one of the two-day clash.
There is no doubt Dunlop returning will help the Tigers and French is hoping they can return to the finals this season.
"Semi-finals is the goal and then building towards playing our best cricket around that time," he said.
"Unfortunately, we've been just edging into the finals without any momentum and playing some disappointing cricket in the big games."
Over the last few years, several players have come and gone from Newtown but the likes of French, Steve and Mat Skinner as well as Mitch Russo remain the core group.
Both Skinner brothers loom as the key bowlers along with Raj Parmar who impressed last season.
Ahead of the new season, French said people shouldn't be surprised if they see a few new faces playing for the Tigers.
"We've had few training runs, few new faces around which is good," he said.
"Guys are probably a bit keener and than what they've been for a few years so hopefully can start well."
The RSL Whitney Cup is set to start on October 7 and Newtown will start their campaign against defending premiers RSL Colts.
