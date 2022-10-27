Even after spending more than a decade in first grade, Newtown Tigers all-rounder Steve Skinner still gets a thrill out of playing under lights.
Skinner and the Tigers will face South Dubbo on Friday night in the opening round of the MoneyQuest Megahit after last week's game was washed out.
A former captain of Newtown, Skinner admitted he still enjoys getting to run around No.1 Oval on a Friday night.
"Night cricket is always exciting, it's pretty cool that we get to play under lights," he said.
"T20s are an exciting sort of game.
"We've had a pretty good history in just night cricket in general."
While key all-rounder Mat Skinner will miss the match, his brother Tom will fill in for the Tigers and oldest brother Steve said they know what to expect from the guys coming into the side.
"We've got four debutants," he said.
"Tommy is only in because Mat is in Melbourne, he is coming up to help out.
"He is an experienced bowler, you know what you are going to get from him.
"In one-dayers and T20s he will just be thereabouts and wobble the ball around."
When asked which of the debutants he was most eager to have a look at, Skinner was pretty quick to rattle off a name.
"Probably Ali Mumtaz, he is a newish bloke and would like to have a crack in our first grade side," he said.
"I reckon he is up to that standard, he is a pretty exciting sort of cricketer.
"He bowls reasonably sharp and gives the ball a whack, being a left-armer too he brings something different.
"Now that 'Kash' (Mohammed Kashif) has moved back to Melbourne, he is going to get a bit more of a run I'd say."
Not only is Friday's match the opening round for the competition, but it is also another opportunity for players to get some game time, something Skinner believes every club is lacking after just one day of play this season.
"We've had a frustrating start to the season weather-wise," he said.
"It is what it is, there isn't much you can do about it."
Looking at Newtown's opposition for Friday, Skinner isn't exactly sure what South Dubbo side will turn up but is confident they will be a tough opponent.
"We had a bit of talk about it training and we had no idea what sort of a side they would name," he said.
"Sometimes they are giving their young guys a run then sometimes there are hardly any young blokes.
"You've got Matty Finlay and Matt Everett plus Jon Kilby from Gilgandra."
Friday night's match between Newtown and South Dubbo will begin at 6:30pm.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
