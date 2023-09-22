Welcome to The Nightwatchmen, a weekly opinion piece by sports writers Nick Guthrie and Tom Barber.
The pair will look at what's happening within cricket in and around Dubbo across the 2023/24 season.
Cricket is almost back.
We are less than three weeks out from the opening matches of the Dubbo District Cricket season and teams are starting ramp up their trainings.
Inter-club matches, charity games and weekend training sessions have been held to prepare all clubs before October 7.
Last season, several young guns showed signs that a breakout season wasn't too far away while a few experienced heads had less than ideal campaigns.
For our first edition of this weekly piece, let's take a look at which player could be your RSL Whitney Cup side's breakout star this season.
This one should come as no shock to regular readers of this column.
One of the best talents running around in the Western Zone, Roscarel looks primed for a big 2023/24 season with the South Dubbo Hornets.
The top order batter hit 254 runs in first grade last season, passing 50 just once but Roscarel dominated in his own age group.
Scoring runs for fun at the under 16s level, the Hornets star established himself as arguably the best NSW Country batter for his age.
Set to bat near the top of the order for his club side this season, expect Roscarel to get a bat almost every week and hopefully he can cash in for the young Hornets.
It seems a bit strange to put someone who has won a RSL Whitney Cup on this list but I've done it anyway.
Making the move across to CYMS mid-season last year, Holland struggled at times to get going for the Cougars.
As attacking of an opening batter as anyone in town, Holland has the ability to immediately put bowling attacks on the back foot.
He loves hitting over cover and looks set for a big season with the stick as CYMS look to avenge their decider loss last year.
The most experienced batter in the Cougars' line up, Holland will have the likes of Harry Bayliss, Fletcher Hyde and Thomas Nelson around him, all of whom are capable of batting long periods.
This kid can bat, bowl and keep. And, he is has already done it all in first grade.
The youngest male in the well-known cricketing family, Shepherd shined towards the end of last season with the bat in particular for Rugby.
With the addition of the Kempston brothers, his opportunities with the bat may become more limited but I think he showed enough with his medium pace last season to deserve overs.
Rugby's lack of pace bowlers in their biggest weakness this season and Shepherd is more than capable of bowling eight overs in a one day match or a spell in two day cricket to give his spinners a break.
Jack Fuller or Charlie Kempston are two strong choices to take the gloves for Rugby but Shepherd also provides a option as well.
This was a toss up for me, I like the look of youngest Rabi Sharma but I think Giddings may see a bit more first grade this season.
A capable batter, the youngest dominated second grade last season with the willow and could provide the defending champions with a quick middle order option.
RSL youngster Anthony Atlee was last seen on crutches and could miss a fair chunk of the season with a foot issue, opening the door for Giddings to come in.
The likes of Chris Morton, Brad Cox and Mitch Bower aren't exactly the quickest between the wickets any more so Giddings' youth looks even more enticing.
Like the young man mentioned above, Green was brilliant in second grade season, albeit with the ball.
While his old man might be one of the best batters Dubbo has had in the last 30 years, the youngest Green is a sharp left-arm quick.
Likely to be given a shot with the new ball at some point, Green will no doubt be learning on the job in first grade but has a wealth of experience around him.
This man flew a bit under the radar last season but I think he could be in for a big season with the Tiges.
The left arm spinner was excellent last season, combining well with Steve Skinner to form a lethal partnership.
The Tigers were outplayed last season in the semi-final and a big season from Parmar could help them get back to the knockout stage again.
