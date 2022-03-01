sport, local-sport,

A brilliant century to Dubbo White's Dugald Shepherd was not enough to get his side the win against Orange on Sunday at Bloomfield Oval in round four of the Western Zone under 16s competition. Shepherd's knock of 115 was the highlight of Dubbo White's total of 239 with Fletcher Hyde also making a solid 57. Ultimately, it would not be enough as a determined Orange side chased down the total with three overs remaining. Dubbo White coach Glenn Shepherd thought his side batted well early on what was a tricky pitch due to some weather around Orange leading into the match. "It was an interesting sort of pitch to bat on, it wasn't an easy pitch," he said. "The ball didn't come on quite as well as we are used to but that being said we've played on a few of those this year. We batted quite well, 'Duges' (Dugald Shepherd) batted well for what was his maiden ton along with Fletcher Hyde who batted well. "They particularly ran between wickets well and move the field around." READ ALSO: Dubbo White was in trouble early at 3/53 before Hyde and Shepherd added 137 runs for the fourth wicket. Once Hyde was removed, Shepherd struggled to find another partner but continued on his way eventually passing into triple figures before being caught for 115. With the ball, the Dubbo White coach believes the effort in the field hurt his side but managed to bounce back late. "We didn't have our best fielding display, we talked about that after the game," he said "Our attention in the field was not quite where it could've been and they've got a couple of good players there. "To the credit of our boys, they came out after the drinks break and took five wickets to give themselves a big chance." Orange put together several partnerships with Charlie Tink making a solid 63 before he was removed by Hyde (3/35). Dubbo fired up late to take quick wickets but Orange's batters held their nerve eventually reaching the target of 240. Tyson Deebank was the star for Dubbo White with the ball taking 3/28 and Shepherd was impressed by the leg-spinners spell. "It was kind of a tough pitch for spinner because if you got length wrong it sat up a bit," he said. "That was probably the story of our bowling, we probably bowled a bit short. "But Tyson (Deebank) bowled really well, he was always there and he is such a big spinner of the ball, he kept the pressure on them." In the other matches of the round, Dubbo Blue was defeated by Mudgee which ends their chances of making the final while Lachlan was outplayed by Bathurst. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

