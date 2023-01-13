CYMS captain Ben Knaggs knows firsthand the impact Dan Holland can have on a match and that's why he'll be so glad to see him in Cougars colours on the weekend.
Holland has made the big switch from Newtown to CYMS for the second half of the RSL Whitney Cup season and will immediately slot into defending premiers' top order.
One of the most clean hitters of any opening batsmen in Dubbo on his day, Holland has been a consistent performer for Newtown over a number of years and has racked up plenty of high scores against his new side in the past.
"When I heard about 'D.H' coming over I was very happy," Knaggs said.
"I know he's hit me for a few runs over my time so I'm very glad he's come over.
"He's a massive boost for us. He gives us that attacking batsman at the top of the order and he's been in first grade for a long time so he'll be a very good addition to our top order."
Holland's arrival is particularly welcome as batting has been the one area of CYMS' game which didn't fully fire in the first half of the season.
While the bowling attack spearheaded by Knaggs, Bailey Edmunds and Matt Purse has been labelled "superb" and has again been firing on all cylinders, the Cougars currently don't have any representatives in the top 10 leading run-scorers of 2022/23.
Tom Barber is currently leading the way for CYMS with 241 runs at an average of 24 across all formats while Thomas Nelson isn't far behind with 231 runs at 33.
"It's about getting ourselves in and giving ourselves every opportunity of making big runs," Knaggs said.
"In the top five you want one or two blokes going on to make a big score and every week we're just finding ways of getting ourselves out.
"I'd love our top five or six to really dig deep and go on and make that big score."
The action resumes on Saturday following the Christmas and New Year break and CYMS faces the daunting task of playing competition leaders RSL Colts at No. 2 Oval.
Colts are currently seven points clear at the top of the ladder and the batsmen have had little trouble making big scores so far this season.
Chris Morton has been the standout player in the competition up to this point and has scored 540 runs at an average of 54 across all formats.
The powerful batsmen is almost 200 runs clear of Rugby's Ben Wheeler, who is second on the run-scoring chart, after a dominant start to 2022/23 while Colts captain Marty Jeffrey currently has 319 runs to his name.
"They're a team that bat and bowl well," Knaggs said.
"They definitely put the pressure on us in the field when we're batting so we've got to dig deep against them.
"With our bowling, we've got to bowl at them and be patient and let them make the mistake.
"We know they're a very good team and they've been around a long time and won a lot of comps."
Elsewhere in Saturday's round of one-day matches, second-placed Newtown will look to build on its strong start to the season when it meets Macquarie at No. 1 Oval while South Dubbo will take on Rugby at No. 3.
