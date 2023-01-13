Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Dan Holland makes mid-season RSL Whitney Cup switch from Newtown to CYMS

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated January 13 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holland (left) with Steve Skinner in Newtown colours in one of the final rounds before the Christmas break. Picture by Amy McIntyre

CYMS captain Ben Knaggs knows firsthand the impact Dan Holland can have on a match and that's why he'll be so glad to see him in Cougars colours on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.