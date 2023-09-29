The Dubbo District Cricket Association draws are finally here.
Keen cricketers will hit the field on October 7 as the RSL Whitney Cup, RSL Pinnington Cup and RSL Kelly Cup competitions begin for the 2023/24 season.
RSL Whitney Cup (first grade) and RSL Kelly Cup (third grade) will both have 17 rounds this season there are 15 matches for the RSL Pinnington Cup (second grade).
So with little more than a week until the first ball is bowled for the summer, we've broken down the DDCA draws.
New to first grade this season is the change all sides will use a white ball and play in coloured clothing for one-day fixtures which will start the season for round one.
Second grade has dropped back to an eight-team competition while third grade will have 12 teams, four of those coming from Newtown.
Week two of the competition will be a T20 for first grade, the first round of the MoneyQuest Megahit competition.
First grade will have a general bye on October 21 for the Western Zone Premier League as Dubbo hosts Bathurst at No.1 Oval.
Two-day cricket will return for the top two grades, with October 28 and November 4 in the first round.\
Newtown and Macquarie will have their club day on December 2 at Lady Cutler before Souths and CYMS do the same on December 16 which is the final match before the Christmas break.
Players will return to action on January 13 and the following week will be the annual Danny Bower Cup between RSL Colts and Rugby.
Normally held at Lady Cutler Ovals, this season the clubs will play at Victoria Park with the first grade clash between the two sides to be a day-night match at No.1 Oval.
January 27 will be a general bye for third grade due to Australia Day falling the day before meaning first and second grade will both play a T20 clash.
There will be more interruptions later in the season as well courtesy of the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference being held at Lady Cutler.
The three-day competition will see the ovals and area out of action for cricket, meaning second and third grade both have a bye on February 24.
Finals for the third grade and Dawson Cup competitions will begin on March 9 with the first and second grade semi-finals the following week.
Grand finals for all grades will be held at Victoria Park on March 23 and 24.
