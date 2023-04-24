Daily Liberal
Health minister Ryan Park briefed on Dubbo rehab location controversy

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 24 2023 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
NSW health minister Ryan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber
NSW health minister Ryan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

New health minister Ryan Park is being briefed on community concerns about the proposed location of the long-promised Dubbo rehab centre, revealed in a controversial pre-election announcement.

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

