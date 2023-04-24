Health minister Ryan Park briefed on Dubbo rehab location controversy

New health minister Ryan Park is being briefed on community concerns about the proposed location of the long-promised Dubbo rehab centre, revealed in a controversial pre-election announcement.
In February, WNSWLHD Chief Executive Mark Spittal and Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders announced that the district would purchase a four-hectare site for the Alcohol and Other Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Spears Drive, in West Dubbo.
The announcement raised eyebrows in the community, with some questioning its timing just a month out from the state election and others calling the site "inappropriate" for such a facility.
"We definitely need a rehab centre but not in a residential area, that's just begging for trouble," West Dubbo resident and former rehab patient Margie McDonnell told the Daily Liberal at a community meeting on the proposed site in March.
"[Residents] were asking about the government, how [Mr Saunders] dropped a bomb like this four weeks before the election... a way just to get it off his books."
The government was also criticised for its lack of consultation with residents and Indigenous community leaders ahead of the location being announced.
Asked whether minister Park was aware of the community's concerns, his office confirmed he was being briefed on the issue and planned to consult further with relevant stakeholders.
Dubbo Labor councillor, Josh Black, wrote to minister Park last week requesting that "genuine" community consultation on the location be held and a search for an alternative site at a "suitable rural location" be commenced.
"I'm appalled at the decision of the previous Liberal-National Government, including Dugald Saunders, to locate the rehab centre in the middle of residential West Dubbo," Cr Black said.
"That is unfair on existing residents, and simply won't lead to the best cultural, therapeutic, health and privacy outcomes for people using the service."
"I'm very confident that the new health minister will actually listen to residents and stakeholders, and that a suitable solution can be found."
He urged residents who have concerns about the proposed location to email the minister.
"I will also directly lobby the new government until we get a proper solution to this mess that the last government created," said Cr Black.
"Other prominent Dubbo figures have also made representations for a new location. I don't believe that there can't be anywhere else around Dubbo to locate that rehab centre, it's just a matter of finding the will to get the job done."
He said he is committed to putting regional and rural communities first in his roles.
"As someone who fought hard to have the regional and rural health inquiry, alongside [member for Murray Helen Dalton], I know the government needs to do better," he told media at a press conference in Griffith.
"I won't blame the former government. Instead I'm committed to engaging deeply with regional health clinicians, allied health workers, nurses and management represented by MP's like Ms Dalton."
"That's what the people of NSW expect and that's what they are going to get."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
