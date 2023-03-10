Daily Liberal
Rehab centre consultations to be held as councillor Pam Wells labels proposed site not appropriate

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
March 11 2023 - 5:00am
Cr Pam Wells thinks the rehab centre should be located in a more rural setting. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Councillor Pam Wells has said she does not believe the selected site for Dubbo's rehabilitation centre is "the best opportunity" for healing.

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

