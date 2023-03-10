Councillor Pam Wells has said she does not believe the selected site for Dubbo's rehabilitation centre is "the best opportunity" for healing.
"What I want to see is that we have a suitable rehabilitation service for people with drug or alcohol addiction, because we want them to heal in the right place, have the right healing journey," she said.
Cr Wells thinks the rehab centre should be located in a more rural setting. She also felt the community was not confident with the site even after consultation because their recommendations were not heard.
"I don't think [the proposed location] is appropriate," Cr Wells said.
"That said, I don't know how much wiggle room there is. If we need to stay with that location, my worry is, when they do the tender, they have to engage with community about the model.
"The community has a lack of faith at the moment because they had a number of consultations about the rehabilitation site, and they don't feel they were heard, because the site that was selected, the community had no awareness."
With a public meeting being held on Sunday, March 12 to raise issues about the West Dubbo rehab site, Cr Wells said residents' voices needed to be heard.
"Firstly I can't put myself in their shoes. The other residents in the area may have fears in terms of .... what do we need to do to work with community to discuss those fears so they understand the purpose of the rehab centre," she said.
"It's an individual's right to have a level of concern when something is going to be in their area."
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) announced the purchase of the site near Spears Drive on February 24.
A WNSWLHD spokesperson told Daily Liberal the development of a residential rehabilitation service in Dubbo was a high priority to them and communities in the region.
They said there would be "comprehensive" consultation regarding the "preferred site" once the current pre-election caretaker period is over.
The spokesperson also encouraged community members to visit www.urbantalk.com.au/projects/dubbo-aod to find out more about the project and register for consultation activities.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
