"We definitely need a rehab centre but not in a residential area, that's just begging for trouble."
That was the view of West Dubbo resident Margie McDonnell, who attended Sunday's public meeting about the proposed location of the alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre.
Ms McDonnell lives down the road from the proposed site and attended the meeting to share her concerns.
She said about 60 people had turned up to the event. They were joined by election candidates Josh Black, Stephen Lawrence and Kate Richardson. Councillors Pam Wells and Vicki Etheridge were also present at the public gathering.
Ms McDonell told the crowd she was worried that having a rehab facility down the street would lead to more crime in the area.
"Dugald Saunders, if he doesn't think that the crime rate is going to go up in this area then he's in the wrong," she told Daily Liberal.
"[Residents] were asking about the government, how [Mr Saunders] dropped a bomb like this four weeks before the election... a way just to get it off his books."
The member for Dubbo was absent from the meeting owing to ministerial duties. Mr Saunders previously said claims about the rehab announcement being linked to the election were "disingenuous".
Ms McDonell spoke from her own experience when she said the centre would be best if located outside of town.
She had been to a centre in Berkeley, NSW, that was "smack bang" in the middle of a residential block. She said it was "absolutely terrible" for the people living in the area and that drugs were frequently brought into rehabilitation centres.
"People were coming and going all the time," she said.
"They're fooling themselves if they think [people struggling with addiction]... we know how to get stuff in if we, if that's what they really want.
"We don't need that influence in a residential area."
Ms McDonell, who has abstained from drugs for 28 years now, said privacy was a "big thing" for her. For that reason, she chose to leave town and received treatment at the The Buttery, a rehab centre near Byron Bay.
"Most people going to rehab, they want to stay anonymous. They don't want to be walking outside the rehab and have people that might know them," she said.
Ms McDonell also commented on the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) and Dugald Suander's statements about advantages of having the rehab facility close to urban centres and services.
She said families and friends could help out rehab patients when they were doing it tough. She again stressed that Dubbo desperately needed a rehab centre, but one that was outside the city.
"Move it just out of town so they can get in a taxi or catch a bus or something, so they can still be close but not in a residential area there with kids running around on their bikes," she said.
"Dugald Saunders, I doubt he's been to rehab and knows exactly knows what goes on.
"How about we put the rehab next to the [Health District officials'] houses and see how they like it? I'm sure they won't mind."
After being informed about the residents meeting, a WNSWLHD spokesperson told Daily Liberal last week there would be "comprehensive" consultation about the site once the current pre-election caretaker period concluded.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
